Turkey bans all Syria aircraft from its air space
#World News
October 14, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Turkey bans all Syria aircraft from its air space

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey banned all Syrian aircraft from its air space on Sunday, days after intercepting a Syrian airliner carrying what it said were Russian-made munitions for the Syrian army.

Asked if Syrian aircraft were now banned from Turkish air space, a Foreign Ministry official said: “Yes, civilian aircraft. Military aircraft were de facto banned way before.”

Syria said on Saturday that it was banning Turkish civilian flights over its territory.

Reporting by Nicholas Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams

