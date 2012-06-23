FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey deputy PM says downed jet not a warplane: TV
June 23, 2012

Turkey deputy PM says downed jet not a warplane: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Saturday a jet that was shot down by Syria a day earlier was not a warplane but a reconnaissance aircraft, state television TRT reported.

It was not immediately clear where Arinc, who is one of four deputy prime ministers and also the government’s spokesman, was speaking. Turkish media reported the downed jet was an F-4 Phantom, a supersonic jet fighter which can also carry out reconnaissance operations.

Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Alison Williams

