Assad government "usual suspects" in blasts: Turkish deputy PM
May 11, 2013 / 3:02 PM / in 4 years

Assad government "usual suspects" in blasts: Turkish deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke rises from site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government are the “usual suspects” behind car bombs in Turkey on Saturday that killed 40 people and wounded 100 more, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said.

Arinc also told reporters in comments broadcast live that Turkey must wait for the results of an investigation before deciding on any response.

The blasts occurred in the town of Reyhanli close to the border and home to many of the more than 300,000 refugees who have sought shelter from the uprising against Assad that erupted in Syria in March 2011.

Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
