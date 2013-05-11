FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small blast causes panic after car bombs in Turkish border town
#World News
May 11, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Small blast causes panic after car bombs in Turkish border town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYHANLI, Turkey (Reuters) - A third, small blast caused panic in a Turkish town near the Syrian border on Saturday hours after twin car bombs killed around 40 people, but local reporters said it appeared to have been caused by a car engine or building boiler room.

The two car bombs that exploded in the early afternoon in Reyhanli ripped into crowded streets and scattered cars and concrete blocks in the town in the southern Hatay province, home to thousands of Syrian refugees.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alison Williams

