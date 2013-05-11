FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two car bombs explode near Turkey-Syria border: Turkish minister
#World News
May 11, 2013

Two car bombs explode near Turkey-Syria border: Turkish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two car bombs exploded in the Turkish town of Reyhanli near the Syrian border on Saturday, killing four people and injuring 18 others, Turkey’s interior minister said.

“Two cars exploded in front of the municipality building and the post office in Reyhanli,” Muammer Guler told reporters in comments broadcast on Turkish television.

“According to the initial information we received, four people were killed and eighteen people were wounded. Of course we’re worried that the numbers could rise.” There was no early word on who might have been responsible for the attack.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
