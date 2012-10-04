Turkish artillery strikes on Syria's Tel Abyad continue

AKCAKALE, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkey’s military continued to launch artillery strikes early on Thursday targeting the Tel Abyad district around 10 km (6.2 miles) inside the Syrian border, Turkish security sources said.

The sources said a mortar bomb fired from Syria that killed five Turkish civilians on Wednesday had been fired from Tel Abyad. They said soldiers loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had been killed by the Turkish artillery fire.