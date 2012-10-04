FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish artillery strikes on Syria's Tel Abyad continue
October 4, 2012 / 5:39 AM / in 5 years

Turkish artillery strikes on Syria's Tel Abyad continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AKCAKALE, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkey’s military continued to launch artillery strikes early on Thursday targeting the Tel Abyad district around 10 km (6.2 miles) inside the Syrian border, Turkish security sources said.

The sources said a mortar bomb fired from Syria that killed five Turkish civilians on Wednesday had been fired from Tel Abyad. They said soldiers loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had been killed by the Turkish artillery fire.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

