FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria says it kills "terrorists" crossing from Turkey
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2012 / 9:42 AM / in 5 years

Syria says it kills "terrorists" crossing from Turkey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian border forces on Sunday confronted “terrorists” who had infiltrated from Turkey and killed several of them, the official Syrian state news agency said.

The agency said the incident occurred near a Syrian border post in the province of Latakia. It did not give further details. The two countries share a border around 600 km (400 miles) long.

Turkey said on Sunday one of its military aircraft shot down by Syria on Friday had been attacked without warning, and declared it would formally consult with NATO allies on a reaction. A NATO spokeswoman said envoys from NATO member states would meet on Tuesday.

The shooting down of the aircraft has added a further international dimension to the more than year-long Syrian uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. Turkey, along with Western and Arab countries, has supported the Syrian opposition on the world diplomatic stage.

Turkey is giving shelter to the rebel Free Syria Army and accommodating refugees on its southeastern border with Syria, some 50 km (30 miles) from where the Turkish aircraft was shot down. But it denies providing arms for the insurgents.

Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.