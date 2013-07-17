Turkish troops return fire after bullets from Syria hit Turkey

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish troops returned fire into Syria after stray bullets from Syria struck the police headquarters and several homes in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, the military said on Wednesday.
Earlier, security sources and health officials said two Turkish citizens, including a 15-year-old boy, had been killed in Ceylanpinar by stray bullets from ongoing clashes in the adjacent Syrian town of Ras al-Ain.
Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan