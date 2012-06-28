FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says to act with determination in jet attack
#World News
June 28, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Turkey says to act with determination in jet attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s National Security Council said on Thursday it would respond to Syria’s “hostile” downing of one of its reconnaissance jets last week with determination but within international law.

“Turkey will act with determination to use all its rights within the international law against this hostile act,” the council, made up of the president, senior ministers and military chiefs, said in a statement after a five-hour meeting.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Michael Roddy

