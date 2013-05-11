FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM says 20 killed in blasts near Syria border
May 11, 2013 / 1:24 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish PM says 20 killed in blasts near Syria border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan address an audience during the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) 2013 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Istanbul May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said around 20 people were killed in explosions in the southern town of Reyhanli near the border with Syria on Saturday and that the death toll may rise, with many seriously wounded.

“We have around 20 dead and 46 people were injured, but we have to note that many of the injuries are severe, which means the death toll could unfortunately rise,” Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Turkish television.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall/Mark Heinrich

