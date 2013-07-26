FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of Syrian Kurdish group meets Turkish intelligence: Erdogan
July 26, 2013 / 1:08 PM / in 4 years

Head of Syrian Kurdish group meets Turkish intelligence: Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saleh Muslim, head of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), looks on during a Reuters interview in Berlin April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The head of a Syrian Kurdish group with links to militants in Turkey met officials from Turkey’s intelligence agency in Istanbul on Friday, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said.

Saleh Muslim, head of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), whose militias have seized control of districts in northern Syria near the Turkish border over the past year, met with members of the National Intelligence Agency, Erdogan told reporters.

Reporting by Seda Sezer and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Kevin Liffey

