EU's Ashton calls for restraint in Turkey-Syria violence
October 4, 2012 / 9:43 AM / in 5 years

EU's Ashton calls for restraint in Turkey-Syria violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Thursday condemned a mortar strike from Syria that killed five civilians in Turkey, and called for restraint from all sides.

“I strongly condemn yesterday’s shelling by Syrian forces of the Turkish border town,” she said in a statement. “I once again urge the Syrian authorities to put an immediate end to the violence and fully respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all neighboring countries.”

Turkey has retaliated against the attack, hitting targets nears Syria’s Tel Abyad border but Ashton said violence should stop.

“I call for restraint from all sides and will continue to follow the situation extremely closely,” she said.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Adrian Croft

