Explosion on Turkey-Syria border kills six: Turkish media

ANKARA (Reuters) - An explosion on the border between Turkey’s southern province of Hatay and Syria killed six people on Tuesday, Turkish media said, but there were conflicting reports about the cause and exact location of the blast.
Some Turkish television reports said the explosion was at an ammunition depot in the Altinozu district of Hatay, while other media reports said the blast happened in a vehicle carrying scrap metal on the Syrian side of the border.
