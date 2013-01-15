FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire in Syrian refugee camp in Turkey kills four
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 15, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

Fire in Syrian refugee camp in Turkey kills four

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a tent camp for Syrian refugees in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday, killing a pregnant Syrian woman and three of her children, Turkish officials said.

The fire was started by an electric heater in the family’s tent at a refugee camp in Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province near the border with Syria, the officials said. They said the fire had been extinguished.

The Ceylanpinar camp is one of some 15 camps in Turkey and is one of the largest, with more than 28,000 inhabitants.

More than 150,000 registered Syrian refugees are now living in camps in Turkey, with tens of thousands more living in towns and cities throughout the country.

Two people were killed and at least six were injured last July when a fire broke out at a refugee camp in Yayladagi in Hatay province further to the west.

The refugees are fleeing fighting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and rebel fighters trying to overthrow his government.

Violence in Syria has intensified after what started as an anti-government uprising in March 2011 turned into a full-scale civil war with tens of thousands of people killed, most of them civilians.

Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.