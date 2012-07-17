Syrian general, officers flee to Turkey-Turkish official

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Syrian brigadier-general and several other defected military officers were among 1,280 Syrians to have fled from Syria to Turkey overnight, a Turkish official said on Tuesday.

The official said the latest defections brought the number of Syrian generals sheltering in Turkey to 18, including a retired general. An undisclosed number of officers also defected with their families, totaling 68 people including family members.

A total of 1,280 refugees crossed over into Turkey’s southern Hatay province overnight, bringing the number of Syrian refugees in Turkey to 42,680, the official said.