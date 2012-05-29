FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan says limit to world patience over Syria
#World News
May 29, 2012 / 10:33 AM / in 5 years

Erdogan says limit to world patience over Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned the killing of more than 100 civilians in the Syrian town of Houla and said there was a limit to the world’s patience over ending the bloodshed.

“To carry out this kind of murder, to shamefully murder 50 innocent children, 110 innocent civilians, while the United Nations observer mission is carrying out its mission in Syria... is torture, it is wretched,” Erdogan said.

“There is also a limit to patience, and I believe that, God willing, there is also a limit to the patience in the U.N. Security Council,” Erdogan told a weekly meeting of his ruling AK Party.

Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Angus MacSwan

