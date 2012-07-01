FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turk jets scramble after Syria aircraft near border
#World News
July 1, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Turk jets scramble after Syria aircraft near border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s armed forces command said on Sunday it had scrambled a total of six F-16 fighter jets in three separate incidents responding to Syrian military helicopters approaching the border on Saturday, but there was no violation of Turkish airspace.

It said in a statement four of the jets had scrambled from Incirlik air base in southern Turkey in response to Syrian helicopters flying south of the Turkish province of Hatay, and two more F-16s took off from a base in Batman after Syrian helicopters were spotted close to the border south of the Turkish province of Mardin. (Reporting by Jon Hemming; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
