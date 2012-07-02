FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says scrambled jets as Syria aircraft near border
#World News
July 2, 2012 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey says scrambled jets as Syria aircraft near border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s armed forces command said on Monday it had scrambled a total of six F-16 fighter jets in three separate incidents responding to Syrian military helicopters approaching the border on Sunday, but there was no violation of Turkish airspace.

It said in a statement the jets had been scrambled from Incirlik air base in southern Turkey in response to Syrian helicopters flying south of the Turkish province of Hatay, within 2-2.5 miles of the Turkish border.

Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Louise Ireland

