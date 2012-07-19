Syrian crossing with Turkey falls under rebel control

AMMAN (Reuters) - A border crossing between Syria and Turkey at Jarablus fell into rebel hands on Thursday after security forces pulled out, a day after the killing of three of President Bashar al-Assad’s senior officials, activists said.

Rebels now control the border town of Jarablus, site of the crossing, 400 (240 miles) northwest of Damascus, they said, adding that military and intelligence personnel have also pulled out from the nearby border town of Ain al-Arab, inhabited by members of Syria’s Kurdish minority.