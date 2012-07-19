FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian crossing with Turkey falls under rebel control
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

Syrian crossing with Turkey falls under rebel control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A border crossing between Syria and Turkey at Jarablus fell into rebel hands on Thursday after security forces pulled out, a day after the killing of three of President Bashar al-Assad’s senior officials, activists said.

Rebels now control the border town of Jarablus, site of the crossing, 400 (240 miles) northwest of Damascus, they said, adding that military and intelligence personnel have also pulled out from the nearby border town of Ain al-Arab, inhabited by members of Syria’s Kurdish minority.

Additional reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.