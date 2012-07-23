FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey recalls consul from Syrian city Aleppo
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 23, 2012 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

Turkey recalls consul from Syrian city Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has recalled its consul from the Syrian city of Aleppo, a Foreign Ministry official said on Monday, after battles between insurgents and President Bashar al-Assad’s forces near the city’s intelligence headquarters.

The move follows a counter-offensive that Syrian government forces launched after a bomb attack killed members of the country’s ruling elite last week, a blow Assad’s foes called a sign that the end of his grip on power was imminent.

The official said Adnan Kececi crossed into Turkey on Monday morning and would hold consultations on the situation in Syria, without elaborating on whether he would return. Turkey has already withdrawn staff from its embassy in Damascus.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.