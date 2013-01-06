FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish foreign minister says Assad repeating empty promises
January 6, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Turkish foreign minister says Assad repeating empty promises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had simply repeated empty promises in his speech in Damascus on Sunday, and called for a swift transition in the war-torn country.

“His remarks are just repetitions of what he’s said all along. They are the same promises he made to us,” Davutoglu said. “As Assad no longer has the representative authority over the Syrian people, his words have lost persuasiveness ... A transition period needs to be completed swiftly through talks with representatives of the Syrian nation.”

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Pravin Char

