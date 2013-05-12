FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey sees Assad's hand in car bombings: foreign minister
May 12, 2013 / 8:59 AM / in 4 years

Turkey sees Assad's hand in car bombings: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks during a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Nasser Judeh in Amman May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday that he believed fighters loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were behind twin car bombings that killed more than 40 people in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli on Saturday.

“The attack has nothing to do with the Syrian refugees in Turkey, it’s got everything to do with the Syrian regime,” Davutoglu said in an interview on Turkey’s TRT television.

He said those behind Saturday’s bombings were believed also to have been behind an attack on the Syrian coastal town of Banias a week ago, in which fighters backing Assad in a civil war were reported to have killed at least 62 people.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
