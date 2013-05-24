FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey builds wall at Syria border crossing after bombs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2013 / 4:08 PM / in 4 years

Turkey builds wall at Syria border crossing after bombs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is constructing 2.5-km-long (1.5 mile) twin walls at a border crossing with Syria to increase security at the frontier following three deadly bombings this year.

The concrete walls will be built on either side of the road leading from the Turkish side of the crossing at Cilvegozu to the Syrian border gate and will be topped with barbed wire, the Turkish Customs Ministry said in a statement.

Cilvegozu was the scene of a bombing in February which killed 14 people and this month 51 people died when twin car bombs ripped through the nearby town of Reyhanli.

Since July, Turkish vehicles have not been allowed to cross at the Cilvegozu gate for security reasons, but it has remained open to allow in Syrian refugees and for humanitarian aid from Turkey to be carried across.

Approved Turkish vehicles are currently allowed into the unoccupied buffer area between the Turkish and Syrian gates to unload goods before turning back.

The Bab al-Hawa gate on the Syrian side fell under the control of rebels fighting to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last year. February’s bomb struck inside the buffer area very close to the Turkish gate.

Vehicle screening equipment and x-ray machines as well as wire fencing and extra lighting and security cameras will also be installed, the ministry said.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will visit Reyhanli on Saturday, the first time since the bombings.

Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.