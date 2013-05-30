Turkey returns fire after troops shot at from Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish troops fired into Syria after one of its armored vehicles patrolling the border came under fire from unidentified gunmen, the Turkish military said on Thursday.
The troops returned fire after three to five gunmen shot between 15 and 20 rounds at the vehicle patrolling a stretch of the shared border in Turkey’s southern Hatay province on Wednesday afternoon, it said. There were no Turkish troop casualties.
