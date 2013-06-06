Turkish soldier wounded by gunfire from Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish soldier was wounded in a clash with gunmen in a group of about 500 people trying to cross into Turkey from Syria, the Turkish military said on Thursday.

It said troops in Hatay province fired across the border on Wednesday after coming under fire themselves from the gunmen who had believed the soldiers would prevent the party from crossing.

The Turkish soldier, wounded in the knee, was the first such casualty in several similar border incidents in the past week.