Turkey says all 'red lines' in Syria have been crossed

A man carries a boy as he runs with other civilians to take cover after what activists said was a missile strike by Syrian Air Force fighter jets loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Raqqa province, eastern Syria August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday “all red lines” had been crossed in Syria and criticized international inaction after the opposition accused Syrian government forces of gassing hundreds in a chemical weapons attack.

“All red lines have been crossed but still the U.N. Security Council has not even been able to take a decision. This is a responsibility for the sides who still set these red lines and for all of us,” Davutoglu told reporters in Berlin.