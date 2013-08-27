Turkey urges response to 'crime against humanity' in Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday a gas attack near Damascus last week which killed hundreds of people constituted a “crime against humanity” and was a test for the international community.

“This is a crime against humanity and a crime against humanity should not go unanswered, what needs to be done must be done. Today, it is clear the international community is faced with a test,” Davutoglu told reporters.