Turkey ready to join any coalition against Syria: PM
September 4, 2013 / 9:52 AM / in 4 years

Turkey ready to join any coalition against Syria: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the media before he leaves for Turkmenistan at Esenboga Airport in Ankara August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan reiterated on Wednesday that Turkey would take part in any international coalition against Syria, but stopped short of saying whether that would include military action.

“We have said that we are ready to take part in any kind of coalition and we perceive this as a coalition of volunteers,” Erdogan said without elaborating, shortly before leaving for the Group of 20 meeting in St. Petersburg.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mike Collett-White

