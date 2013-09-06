FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says almost all G20 leaders support operation against Syria
September 6, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey says almost all G20 leaders support operation against Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan attends the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST. PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday almost all leaders at the G20 summit in St. Petersburg accepted the need for an operation to be carried out against Syria following a chemical weapons attack there last month.

“Almost all the leaders who have attended the summit are closely following the massacre the Syrian regime carried out on its people and the leaders have expressed that an operation is extremely necessary against Damascus,” Erdogan told reporters.

Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mike Collett-White

