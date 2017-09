Syrian refugee women stand outside their tents at a refugee camp in Nizip in Gaziantep province, near the Turkish-Syrian border March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - The number of Syrians who are housed in refugee camps and cities in neighboring Turkey has reached 1.05 million, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay told a news conference on Thursday.

Ankara has maintained an “open border” policy to refugees fleeing the conflict between President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and rebels in Syria.