Syria accuses Turkey of 'direct aggression' alongside militants
#World News
April 28, 2015 / 4:04 PM / 2 years ago

Syria accuses Turkey of 'direct aggression' alongside militants

Smoke rises from Qarmeed camp after Islamist rebel fighters said a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up, in northwestern Idlib province, Syria April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria has accused Turkey of providing supporting fire and logistical help to enable “terrorist groups” to capture the Syrian city of Idlib and the strategic town of Jisr al-Shughour, state television said on Tuesday.

“The terrorist groups’ attacks on Idlib city and Jisr al-Shughour... were carried out by logistical and fire support from the Turkish army,” Syrian television quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

“This is direct Turkish aggression on Syria.”

Syria has recently stepped up its accusations that Turkey is aiding opposition fighters in its civil war and allowing thousands of foreign jihadi fighters into the country.

Ankara has rejected such charges.

The capture of Idlib, near the Turkish border, last month and Jisr al-Shughour last week dealt a blow to government forces who have suffered a series of setbacks in both the north and south of the country.

On Monday, a coalition of Islamist fighters seized an army base in northwestern Syria, bringing them closer to Latakia, a stronghold of President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
