Turkey scrambles jets along Syrian border for third day
July 3, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Turkey scrambles jets along Syrian border for third day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s armed forces command said on Tuesday it had scrambled F-16 fighter jets for a third consecutive day on Monday after Syrian transport helicopters were spotted flying near to the Turkey-Syrian border, but there was no violation of Turkish airspace.

It said in a statement a total of six jets, four from a base in Incirlik in the south and two from Batman in eastern Turkey were scrambled in response to Syrian helicopters flying south of the Turkish province of Hatay, within 1.7-4.5 nautical miles of the Turkish border.

Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Jon Hemming

