Captured Turkish journalist released in Syria
November 17, 2012 / 12:24 PM / in 5 years

Captured Turkish journalist released in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish journalist, Cuneyt Unal speaks on the phone upon his release in Damascus, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish journalist captured by government troops in Syria three months ago has been freed and handed over to Turkish lawmakers, Turkey’s state-run Anatolian news agency said on Saturday.

Cuneyt Unal, who works for the U.S.-funded al-Hurra television channel, went missing with Jordanian colleague Bashar Fahmi shortly after crossing into Syria from Turkey on August 20.

“I am with our deputies and doing well,” Unal was quoted as saying by Anatolian, adding that he had not been harmed during his captivity.

About 20 journalists have been killed in Syria since the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.

The fate of the Jordanian journalist was not known, the report said.

Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Andrew Heavens

