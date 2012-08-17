FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says second national kidnapped in Lebanon
#World News
August 17, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Turkey says second national kidnapped in Lebanon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey said on Friday a second of its citizens had been kidnapped in Lebanon on Thursday and warned its nationals against travelling to the country.

Lebanese Shi‘ite gunmen kidnapped more than 20 people on Wednesday, including a Turkish businessman, in retaliation for the capture of one of their kinsmen in Syria.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar told their citizens to leave Lebanon after Wednesday’s kidnappings and threats to seize more citizens of countries that have backed the uprising against Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. It was not immediately clear if Thursday’s kidnapping was related to the abductions a day earlier.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
