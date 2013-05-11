FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blasts may be related to Syria or Kurdish peace process: Turkish PM
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 11, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Blasts may be related to Syria or Kurdish peace process: Turkish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Car bomb attacks which killed 20 people in a southern Turkish border town on Saturday may have been related to the conflict in Syria or to Turkey’s own peace process with Kurdish militants, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said.

“We are going through sensitive times, we started a new era, the Kurdish issue solution process. Those who cannot digest this new era ... could take such actions,” Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Turkish television.

“Another sensitive issue is that Hatay province (where the explosions occurred) is on the border with Syria, these actions may have been taken to provoke those sensitivities,” he said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.