Turkish minister, military chiefs discuss next steps: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu held a meeting with commanders from Turkey’s military and the head of the intelligence service to discuss what steps Turkey would take after Syria shot down one of its military aircraft, media reported.

The meeting lasted two hours and was attended by the military’s deputy chief of staff, senior military commanders and the head of the National Intelligence Agency, who also discussed the search operation for the missing pilots, media reported citing the Foreign Ministry.

They gave no further details.