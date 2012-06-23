FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish minister, military chiefs discuss next steps: TV
June 23, 2012

Turkish minister, military chiefs discuss next steps: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu held a meeting with commanders from Turkey’s military and the head of the intelligence service to discuss what steps Turkey would take after Syria shot down one of its military aircraft, media reported.

The meeting lasted two hours and was attended by the military’s deputy chief of staff, senior military commanders and the head of the National Intelligence Agency, who also discussed the search operation for the missing pilots, media reported citing the Foreign Ministry.

They gave no further details.

Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Alison Williams

