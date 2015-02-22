FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish mission to evacuate troops from Syria tomb complete, one dead: source
#World News
February 22, 2015

Turkish mission to evacuate troops from Syria tomb complete, one dead: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish military has successfully completed an operation into Syria to evacuate Turkish soldiers guarding a tomb, but one soldier was killed in an accident during the mission, a Turkish official said on Sunday.

Turkey’s armed forces launched the operation late on Saturday to evacuate soldiers guarding the mausoleum of Suleyman Shah, grandfather of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, two senior Turkish officials earlier told Reuters.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Nick Macfie

