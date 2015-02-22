Turkish mission to evacuate troops from Syria tomb complete, one dead: source

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish military has successfully completed an operation into Syria to evacuate Turkish soldiers guarding a tomb, but one soldier was killed in an accident during the mission, a Turkish official said on Sunday.
Turkey’s armed forces launched the operation late on Saturday to evacuate soldiers guarding the mausoleum of Suleyman Shah, grandfather of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, two senior Turkish officials earlier told Reuters.
