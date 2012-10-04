Turkey seeks parliament approval for foreign deployment

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s government said “aggressive action” by Syria’s military had become a serious threat to its security and sought parliament approval for the deployment of Turkish troops beyond its borders, according to a memorandum sent to parliament.

Ibrahim Kalin, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, said on his Twitter account that Turkey had no interest in a war with Syria but would protect its borders. He said political and diplomatic initiatives would continue.