Turkish parliament approves foreign military operations
October 4, 2012 / 12:07 PM / 5 years ago

Turkish parliament approves foreign military operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s parliament gave authorization on Thursday for military operations outside Turkish borders if the government deemed them necessary, a day after artillery shelling from Syria killed five civilians in a Turkish town.

The government had sought parliamentary approval to send soldiers to foreign countries in a memorandum which said that “aggressive action” by Syria’s armed forces against Turkish territory posed a serious threat to national security.

Reporting by Pinar Aydinli and Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Jon Hemming

