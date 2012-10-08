FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish president urges international action on Syria
October 8, 2012 / 2:33 PM / 5 years ago

Turkish president urges international action on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Abdullah Gul said on Monday the “worst-case scenarios” were taking place in Syria and urged the international community to act, saying Turkey would continue to do everything necessary to protect its borders.

“Our government is in constant consultation with the Turkish military. Whatever needed is being done immediately as you see, and it will continue to be done from now on too,” Gul told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Additional reporting by Seda Sezer in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence

