Up to 200,000 Syrians could flee to Turkey, UNHCR says
August 28, 2012 / 10:49 AM / 5 years ago

Up to 200,000 Syrians could flee to Turkey, UNHCR says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Up to 200,000 Syrian refugees could flee to Turkey if the conflict continues to deepen, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

“We are already looking at potentially up to 200,000 and are working with the Turkish government to make the necessary plans,” Sybella Wilkes, spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told Reuters in Geneva. “We are ready to send in stocks at very short notice.”

Some 74,112 Syrian refugees have registered in Turkey, which is building at least five new camps in addition to the existing nine, the UNHCR said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

