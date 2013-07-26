Turkey to warn Syrian Kurdish group over 'dangerous' moves: PM

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s intelligence agency will warn the head of a Syrian Kurdish group that has seized control of areas of northern Syria near the Turkish border that it is taking “wrong and dangerous” steps, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

“Necessary warnings will be made to them that these steps they are taking are wrong and dangerous,” Erdogan told reporters, as intelligence agents met with the head of Syria’s Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Istanbul.