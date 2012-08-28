FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to open new Syria refugee camps for up to 120,000
August 28, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey to open new Syria refugee camps for up to 120,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will open four new camps to accommodate refugees fleeing violence in Syria by next week, bringing its total capacity to 120,000 people, and is making plans for a continued influx, its disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

“By next week camps with additional capacity of 40,000 will be opened. So we will have capacity to accommodate 120,000 people and are making plans for higher numbers,” said Mustafa Aydogdu, spokesman for the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams

