Smoke rises from the eastern Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, after what activists say was an airstrike by a MIG fighter jet, November 8, 2012. Picture taken November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Omar al-khani

ANKARA (Reuters) - About 8,000 refugees fleeing violence in Syria crossed into Turkey in the last 24 hours, a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Friday, bringing the total number of refugees in Turkey to around 120,000.

State-run Anatolian news agency also reported on Friday that 26 Syrian officers had defected from the Syrian military to Turkey overnight.