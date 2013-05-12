Turkey says it is time for nations to act against Assad

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday it was time for the international community to take action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with the security risks in Turkey and Syria’s other neighbors mounting.

Davutoglu was speaking at a news conference in Berlin a day after twin car bombs ripped through the Turkish border town of Reyhanli, killing 46 people - an attack that Turkish officials blamed on fighters with links to Assad’s administration.