Turkey says it is time for nations to act against Assad
May 12, 2013 / 1:14 PM / in 4 years

Turkey says it is time for nations to act against Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday it was time for the international community to take action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with the security risks in Turkey and Syria’s other neighbors mounting.

Davutoglu was speaking at a news conference in Berlin a day after twin car bombs ripped through the Turkish border town of Reyhanli, killing 46 people - an attack that Turkish officials blamed on fighters with links to Assad’s administration.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, and Ece Toksabay in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Kevin Liffey

