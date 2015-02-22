FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM says soldiers evacuated successfully in Syria mission
#World News
February 22, 2015 / 6:14 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish PM says soldiers evacuated successfully in Syria mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish soldiers guarding the tomb of Suleyman Shah in Syria have been successfully evacuated to Turkey in a military operation overnight, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Davutoglu said the remains of Suleyman Shah, grandfather of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, would be moved to a different area of Syria which has been brought under Turkish military control.

The military said in a statement that there had been no clashes during the operation but that one soldier had been killed in an accident.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Nick Macfie

