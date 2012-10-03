FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey briefs U.N. chief after mortar strike
#World News
October 3, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey briefs U.N. chief after mortar strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu briefed the U.N. Secretary-General in a telephone call on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkey, killing at least five people.

“The minister has briefed U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on the developments in Akcakale during a telephone conversation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the Turkish border town where the mortar struck.

Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Michael Roddy

