Turkey briefs U.N. chief after mortar strike

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu briefed the U.N. Secretary-General in a telephone call on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkey, killing at least five people.

“The minister has briefed U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on the developments in Akcakale during a telephone conversation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the Turkish border town where the mortar struck.