Turkey says US pledges support at U.N., NATO on Syria
October 3, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey says US pledges support at U.N., NATO on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has been assured of Washington’s full support at the United Nations and NATO after a mortar bomb fired from Syria killed five civilians on its territory, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave the assurances to Davutoglu in a phone call, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Turkey’s armed forces hit targets inside Syria in response to the mortar strike.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
