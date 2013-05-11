FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. strongly condemns Turkey border blasts: ambassador
#World News
May 11, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

U.S. strongly condemns Turkey border blasts: ambassador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemned twin car bombings which killed around 40 people in a Turkish town near the Syrian border on Saturday and vowed solidarity with Turkey in identifying those responsible.

“The United States strongly condemns today’s vicious attack, and stands with the people and government of Turkey to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Francis Ricciardone said in a statement.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams

