Turkey says "no intention" of war after jet downed
June 25, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Turkey says "no intention" of war after jet downed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Monday it had no intention of going to war with anyone after one of its jets was shot down by Syria last week and said it would only act in accordance with international law.

“Whatever is needed to be done will definitely be done within the framework of international law. We have no intention of going to war with anyone. We have no such intent,” Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc told a news conference Turkey after a seven-hour cabinet meeting on the incident.

Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
